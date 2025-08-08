Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in New Scandal, Spends Rs 2.2 Crore on OnlyFans Subscriptions and Explicit Video Calls

A month after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught in Coldplay kiss concert scam which forced him to step down the 50-year old has now landed in a new controversy. According to multiple reports, he is now believed to have spent over $250,000 (about Rs 2.2 crore) on subscriptions, custom videos, and steamy video calls with multiple OnlyFans creators. According to The Blast, Andy Byron reportedly spent as much as $40,000 (over Rs 35 lakh) on intimate video calls alone with 23-year-old OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain (real name Izabella Blair).Leaked private messages shared by Byron's wife suggest he used a secret Instagram account to arrange explicit video calls with Sophie Rain. In one message, Byron allegedly wrote, "All good. Most guys I talk to are married," to which Rain replied, "Okay, call me in 5 mins [winky face]."

While Rain declined to confirm Byron's identity as a client, she praised Coldplay's role in exposing his cheating, saying, "Cheaters are the worst people on this planet." Brazilian model Camilla Araujo, 29, leader of the OnlyFans collective "Bop House," claimed Byron's spending extended to multiple creators. "I saw the receipts. We're talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content and video calls! Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls," she told The Blast.

Camilla Araujo also reached out to Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, offering support amid the public Coldplay scandal. "I told her she's not alone. Women need to stand together when someone tries to humiliate and betray them like this, especially in such a public way. I let her know that I am here for her."Sophie Rain told The Blast, "As a Christian, I don't condone this type of behaviour. I'm here for his wife if she needs a friend during this time. I would love to talk to her and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road."On July 16, Byron and Cabot, 52, both married to other people, were caught on during the British band's 'jumbotron' segment.Frontman Chris Martin said, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," as the footage exploded online. The video later led to the resignation of both executives.