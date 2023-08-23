Ex lovers Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite after 19 years for Welcome 3?

Welcome 3 has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. Now if reports are to be believed, the film might see Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen together. As reported by Filmfare, Raveena is likely to be roped in as the lead lady in Welcome 3. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far. If Raveena and Akshay come together for Welcome 3, it will mark their reunion on screen after 19 years. The two stars last shared the screen for the 2004 movie Aan: Men at Work. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. In an earlier interview with ANI, Raveena Tandon had opened up about her relationship with Akshay Kumar.

The actress clarified that there was no engagement and said, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?”She also added, “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal?”In an interview in May this year, the KGF Chapter 2 actress shared that she is still friends with Akshay and went on to call him “one of the strongest pillars” of the film industry. “Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry,” she told E-Times. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were one of the most-loved pairs of the 90s. They would set the screen on fire with their electric chemistry. Raveena Tandon recently won the Padma Shri Award for her contribution in the field of Arts. She will next be seen in Aaranyak 2. Meanwhile Akshay Kumar is baskimng on the success of OMG 2 after a series of flops at the box-office.