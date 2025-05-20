"Excited, emotional, overwhelmed," says Sooraj Pancholi as he returns to big screen with 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath'

New Delhi [India], May 20 : The much-awaited period action film 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath' is all set to release in theatres on May 23.

Kesari Veer also marks actor Sooraj Pancholi's return to the big screen after nearly three years.

While speaking to ANI, Pancholi talked about his comeback and shared how he feels ahead of the film's release.

"I mean, it feels very motivating, very positive. I have great co-stars to work with, and now we're here promoting, literally just three days away from the release. I'm very excited, happy, emotional, overwhelmed, and grateful," he said.

The film is packed with action, and Sooraj revealed that he pushed himself during the shoot, even suffering burn injuries.

Recalling his experience, the actor said, "A lot of injuries, but each injury made us feel more like warriors. So I think the battle scars are good."

Suniel Shetty also spoke about the importance of telling stories like Kesari Veer. The actor said, "See, it's not only the younger generation, even when it came to us, I didn't know the history of Somnath, and I didn't know the history of these unsung heroes. So, even for someone like us...I believe something like this should be narrated. And what better way to do so than through cinema?"

As per a press note, Kesari Veer delves into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chauhan Studios (@chauhanstudiosofficial)

Apart from Shetty and Sooraj, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma in key roles. Helmed by director Prince Dhiman, the film is produced by veteran producer Kanu Chauhan.

The film is set to hit theatres on May 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor