"Excited for audiences to witness our collective effort": Pavail Gulati on 'Deva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Actor Pavail Gulati has now wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming action thriller film 'Deva'.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Apart from Pavail, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

'Deva' marks Gulati's debut in the action thriller genre, portraying a pivotal role that promises to showcase his dynamic acting prowess.

Scheduled for a Dussehra theatrical release in 2024, "Deva" is set to captivate audiences with its high-octane action sequences and an intriguing storyline.

Pavail expressed his excitement for taking on a character unlike any he has attempted before and said, "As an actor, the opportunity to explore a character in an action cop drama is both thrilling and challenging. Collaborating with talented co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, and under the direction of Rosshan Andrrews, has been an incredible experience. I'm excited for audiences to witness our collective efforts when 'Deva' hits theatres next Dussehra."

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.

Pavail earlier expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project and stated, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It's my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It's going to be a fun ride."

