‘Excited to Be Ayesha Again’: Rakul Preet Singh on De De Pyaar De Anniversary and Sequel

As De De Pyaar De marks its 6th anniversary, fans and the film fraternity come together to celebrate one of the most iconic modern rom-coms of Indian cinema. Among the film’s many highlights, Rakul Preet Singh’s portrayal of Ayesha stands tall as a defining moment in her Bollywood journey. Ayesha was introduced as a spirited, independent, and intelligent young woman — someone who challenged societal norms with grace and confidence. Rakul infused the character with warmth, wit, and honesty, making Ayesha more than just a part of a love triangle. She became a voice of the new-age woman, bringing freshness to the narrative and striking a chord with audiences across age groups. This role proved to be a breakthrough for Rakul in the Hindi film industry, establishing her as a performer with both charm and range. The overwhelming appreciation for her performance remains unmatched even today. Now, with De De Pyaar De 2 in the works, the anticipation around Ayesha’s return is sky-high. Rakul Preet Singh recently expressed her excitement about stepping into the character once again:"It’s double dose of masala and double dose of dhamaka. I am excited to be Ayesha (her character) again. It’s great to be working with one of my most favourite teams which include people like Ajay Devgn Sir (her co-star), Luv Ranjan Sir (producer) and the director Anshul Sharma. It is like home coming for me. Because when I did De De Pyaar De it kick started my journey in Hindi movies. After working in Telugu films this Hindi film gave me that love and so the Part 2 has got me very excited."