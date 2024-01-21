"Excitement is palpable": Madhur Bhandarkar shares video from inside plane of passengers reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 : The entire country is gearing up for the grand occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a video showing the excitement of people to be part of the most-awaited moment.

Taking to X, he shared a video of himself seated inside an aeroplane while the passengers recited the Hanuman Chalisa. He demonstrated his passion and delight by participating in it.

Bhandarkar captioned it with, "Euphoria inside the plane Enroute #Ayodhya for the historic #RamMandir the excitement is palpable.#JaiShriRam"

https://twitter.com/imbhandarkar/status/1748991584782483767

Several Bollywood celebrities have started leaving for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Sunday. Earlier, actor Vivek Oberoi was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also left from Mumbai for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. He said, "I am visiting Ayodhya. We are really excited to have a darshan of Ram Lalla. We have been waiting for this day for several years."

Actor Anupam Kher also left for Ayodhya from Mumabi. He said, "It is a very good feeling. We have all waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram."

Kangana Ranaut also arrived in Ayodhya earlier to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day." Several images and video clips of the actor picking up the broom to clean the temple floor went viral on social media. Kangana wore a red saree, tied her hair in a bun as she participated in the cleanliness drive. She accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery and a pair of black shades.

The actor also offered prayers at the temple.

The nationwide initiative of cleanliness drives at temples was launched by the BJP earlier this month and will continue until Monday, the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff also took part in the cleanliness drive.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik, taking the lead in the Swachchata Abhiyan.

Visuals showed Prime Minister Modi with a mop and bucket, mopping the floor of the temple.

The drive gathered momentum after Prime Minister Modi exhorted fellow citizens to cleanse temples going into the 'Pran Pratishtha' event.

The campaign has since been carried forward by several Union ministers and BJP leaders across states.

Prime Minister Modi will perform the rituals around the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which are to be officiated by a select complement of seers on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor