Exclusive! How ‘Fateh’ helped Sonu Sood discover superhero within himself

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actor Sonu Sood recently shared how his latest film, "Fateh," allowed him to discover his own inner superhero.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor explained how portraying the role of a common man with hidden strength and determination gave him a new perspective on personal growth and self-belief.

Sonu shared, “I think Fateh was my dream role, one that I always wanted to play: a common man who has a superhero inside him. I believe every individual, every common man, has a superhero within them. You just need to discover that. I’m glad that with Fateh, I was able to discover that side of myself. And I hope that when people watch it, they not only get entertained by the script but also get inspired.”

When asked what "Fateh" means to him, the ‘Simmba’ actor stated, “I think when you can be someone’s hope, it’s not about how rich, famous, or influential you are. We are all those things, but sometimes, when someone becomes a hope, a person leaves their native village in Punjab or Uttar Pradesh with the belief that when they reach out to an individual, their life will change. I think that is true Fateh—when you can change someone’s life, that’s what real Fateh is.”

Sonu Sood recently visited Amritsar to promote his upcoming movie, which also marks his directorial debut.

Speaking about his visit to the Holy City, the actor mentioned, “Punjab is my homeland, and stepping into the role of a director, I knew this journey had to begin at the Golden Temple, where my film opens. Growing up here has shaped who I am, and every return fills me with gratitude and pride. As we prepare to present our film to the audience, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple and witnessing the parade at Wagah Border have been very calming and motivating. The patriotism that this soil instills are treasures I carry with me every step of the way.”

“Fateh” also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz.

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, co-produced by Ajay Dhama, "Fateh", a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime, is slated to release on January 10, 2025.

