Exclusive! Lakshmi Menon plays a resident doctor in Arivazhagan's 'Sabdham'

Chennai, Feb 3 Actress Lakshmi Menon, who plays the female lead in director Arivazhagan’s much-awaited horror thriller ‘Sabdham’, will be seen portraying the character of a first-year resident doctor while the film’s protagonist, Aadhi, will be seen as a paranormal investigator.

Talking exclusively to IANS, director Arivazhagan said, “This film will be a fine mix of both types of supernatural thrillers. The first is the commercial type and the next is the classic type. Sabdham, like my first film ‘Eeram’ will be a nice classic supernatural thriller that will have you on the edge of your seats from start to finish.”

Disclosing the characters that the lead actors in the film play, director Arivazhagan says, “Aadhi plays a ghost or paranormal investigator. Lakshmi Menon will be seen as a first year resident doctor.”

While his first film ‘Eeram’ had spirits using water as the medium to accomplish their mission, ‘Sabdham’ will have sound playing that role.

Arivazhagan, a gold medallist from the film institute whom director Shankar chose as his assistant and then eventually went on to produce Arivazhagan’s first film, has an impressive track record when it comes to delivering hits.

From his very first film ‘Eeram’, which had Aadhi, Nandha and Sindhu Menon playing the lead, the director has only delivered hits.

Eeram, which was produced by Shankar, was a horror thriller. Arivazhagan followed it up with Vallinam, which was a sports film that revolved around the sport of Basketball. Then came his Aarathu Sinam, which was a crime investigative thriller featuring Arul Nidhi in the lead. Soon after, Arivazhagan chose to direct Kuttram 23, a medical crime thriller featuring Arun Vijay in the lead.

Sabdham will only be the second time that he is repeating a genre. The film has music by Thaman, who happens to be one of Arivazhagan’s close friends and the Telugu industry’s top music directors.

