'Exercise your right': Amitabh Bachchan urges people to vote in a quirky way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a quirky video urging voters to come out and fulfil their responsibilities in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held today and will cover the seats in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the megastar shared an animated video in which the animals in the jungle are shown dancing to a remake of the popular song 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' picturized on Sonam Kapoor in the movie 'Khoobsurat'.

He wrote in the caption, Sharing the video, Big B penned, "Tomorrow is your day for Vote Mumbai/Maharashtra. Exercise your right."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also encouraged people to get their fingers inked amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth and Promote our right to Vote."

The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will be going to the polls in the fifth phase, along with the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh.

The following seats in Maharashtra will vote tomorrow: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

13 constituencies, including the six seats in Mumbai, are among the ones that will vote today (May 20). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the its ally Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats.

