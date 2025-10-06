Exes Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani reunite for "family sunday" post divorce

Mumbai Oct 6 Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her former husband Bharat Takhtani were recently seen spending time together with family months after their divorce.

Bharat shared a candid picture on his social media account from a Sunday outing at a Mumbai restaurant, captioning it as Family Sunday with a heart emoji. The photograph shows Bharat and Esha sitting with a friend and Esha's sister smiling for the camera and reflecting warmth and camaraderie despite their separation.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani had filed for divorce earlier this year, ending their marriage of over a decade. The report suggested that the divorce was sought on grounds of incompatibility and differences that had been growing over time. Despite this, the two appear to share a cordial bond and continue to remain on good terms, especially for the sake of their children.

The couple are blessed with two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, and have been actively co-parenting them. Earlier in June, on the occasion of Father's Day, Bharat had shared a heartfelt post featuring his father alongside Esha's father, veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, extending warm wishes and highlighting the continuing familial connection.

Esha Deol, the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, married businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012, in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood celebrities and prominent figures from the business community. Their love story, which reportedly began in their teenage years, was often cited as a tale of long-lasting romance.

Esha and Bharat were married for 11 years before announcing their separation in February 2024. During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.

Bharat, a few weeks ago, dropped hints of his new relationship and subtly declared that he had happily moved on.

