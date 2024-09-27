'Experience the magical world' says Sohum Shah as he unveils 'The Tumbbad Anthem'

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actor Sohum Shah celebrated the ongoing success of the folk horror film "Tumbbad" by unveiling "The Tumbbad Anthem" track on Friday. This new addition enhances the film's captivating atmosphere and has generated excitement among fans.

Taking to Instagram, Sohum shared the music video of 'The Tumbbad Anthem'.

In the caption, he wrote: "Bajte Rehna Chahiye... Presenting to you The Tumbbad Anthem. The Tumbbad Anthem is out now! Book your tickets:- Link in bio. Experience the magical world of #Tumbbad once again, running now in cinemas. An #ErosNow Release".

'Tumbbad' which first hit the screens in 2018, was re-released in the theatres on September 13.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, “Tumbbad” follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

“Tumbbad” was the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar.

It was also screened at the 2018 Fantastic Fest, Sitges Film Festival, the Screamfest Horror Film Festival, the El Gouna Film Festival, the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala, Morbido Film Fest, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and Nitte International Film Festival.

Sohum made his first appearance on screen in 2009 with the film “Baabarr”, where he essayed the role of an antagonist and in 2012 with the National Award-winning film “Ship of Theseus”. He has also featured in films like-- “Talvar” and “Simran”.

