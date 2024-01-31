'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave to helm screen adaptation of 'Kill Them All'

Los Angeles, Jan 31 After blowing audiences away with his hit ‘Extraction’ films, director Sam Hargrave has found his next high-octane action vehicle.

He is set to direct an adaptation of ‘Kill Them All’ for Paramount Pictures. Based on the popular graphic novel by Kyle M. Starks, the film will be produced by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec on behalf of Saw Mill, with James Coyne adapting the script, reports Deadline.

The graphic novel follows an elite female assassin who finds out she is going to be “terminated” by the criminal syndicate she’s been loyal to and decides to take them out first. Joining forces with a hard-drinking ex-cop, she embarks on a relentless, action-packed assault through the 15 floors of the syndicate’s headquarters.

As per Deadline, her ultimate target is the Boss, with whom she has a complicated past. Since making his directing debut with ‘Extraction’, which premiered during the pandemic in 2020, Hargrave has become one of the more in-demand directors in town, especially when it comes to the action genre.

His visceral, one-take action sequences have made him stand out among his peers, and audiences clearly were impressed too, ‘Extraction 2’ premiered this summer to record numbers for the streamer. The film immediately became the Number 1 movie on Netflix in 90 countries upon its debut, with its predecessor rising back to the top of the list at Number 2. They held the top two positions for two weeks in a row.

Hargrave next is set to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of Apple TV+ drama series The Last Frontier, starring Jason Clarke and created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor