"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival

His recent visit to TIFF evoked cherished memories from his earlier experiences at the renowned festival.

On Saturday, Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and recalled his first visit to TIFF with his film 'Shahid'.

"2012 was my first TIFF with Shahid. That trip changed my life. It gave me a voice, a place on the world stage," he wrote.

In 2016, Hansal Mehta returned with Omerta, a "film that will always be special to me even if it never quite got its due."

"I still remember that first time with Jai when we could barely afford a proper meal. Another year Rajkummar and I were here for less than 24 hours," he added.

On attending TIFF this year, Mehta shared, "This time feels different. This time feels so special. I'm here with the most personal work of my life surrounded by so many of the people who made it possible. And for all those who couldn't make it here - we carry your love, your joy, and the passion you poured into Gandhi with us to this wonderful festival.

"Toronto is a film-crazy city and TIFF is among the most vibrant festivals in the world. To celebrate your work here with your own is a rare gift. It feels like a new journey, but also one that has been a long, beautiful time in the making. Eternally Grateful," he expressed.

Based on Ramachandra Guha's definitive writings, 'Gandhi' stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Hansal previously said, "When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha's work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember. With a common vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to kickstart a new journey, yet again with Sameer and the team at Applause."

Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the music for the show.

