Eyewitness share details about Liam Payne's final moments

Washington [US], December 17 : Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, has tragically passed away at the age of 31 following an incident in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The singer reportedly fell from a hotel balcony, leaving his fans and former bandmates heartbroken as they mourn the loss of their friend and brother.

Two months after Payne's fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina, an eyewitness recounted the harrowing moment as he prepared for his upcoming wedding at the venue, reported E! Online.

"I was meeting our wedding planner," said Bret Watson. "We had gone up to the room and happened to be looking out of the window at the pool area to show her the view when we saw Liam fall."

"We immediately rushed out onto the balcony," he continued. "When we looked down, we could see that it was Liam lying on the ground. He landed face up, so we could tell right away that it was him, and he was motionless."

Watson, who was in a room on the hotel's first floor during the incident, said he still cannot shake the sound of the fall.

"Seeing anyone fall like that is heartbreaking, but witnessing it happen and then hearing the impact on the ground was more haunting than the fall itself," he shared.

"Then, seeing the immediate aftermath - it's something that's burned into my brain and something I'm never going to forget," he added, noting that he is "still working through and trying to process" the traumatic moment.

Before Payne's fall, Watson said that he and his wedding guests noticed the singer behaving "more erratically and agitated" in the lobby. This included abruptly slamming his laptop on the ground and shouting profanity before ultimately being escorted out of the area by hotel staff, according to E! Online.

However, Payne's friend Roger Nores, who is not under investigation in connection to the singer's death, denied these claims.

"He was in good spirits," Nores said. "He was perfectly balanced, talking to everybody, having fun, and laughing - nothing out of the ordinary," reported E! Online.

The tragic loss of Liam Payne has sent shockwaves through the music world. Initial reports suggested that he had fallen three floors from the hotel, but authorities later clarified that Payne had "jumped from the balcony of his room," according to Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry.

Liam Payne rose to fame as part of One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2010. The band quickly became a global sensation, selling over 70 million records before going on hiatus in 2016.

Following the band's break, Payne pursued a successful solo career, releasing several singles and his debut album, LP1.

His untimely death has left an indelible mark on the music community and fans worldwide.

