'F1: The Movie': Lewis Hamilton signs off on Brad Pitt, Damson Idris' driving

Washington [US], June 18 : The world premiere of 'F1: The Movie' took place in Times Square on Monday, marking a milestone for the highly anticipated racing drama starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who mentors a talented rookie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt and Idris performed much of their own driving in the film, with Pitt praising the cars' incredible speed and stopping power.

"I was just in awe," he said. Idris added that his mindset during filming was "Don't die," but he described the experience as "the most exhilarating feeling in the world," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kosinski revealed that Pitt and Idris trained extensively to hone their driving skills, with Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and producer on the film, signing off on their driving abilities.

"Brad and Damson both proved themselves to be incredible drivers," Kosinski said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's authenticity was a top priority, with Kosinski thanking Formula 1 for granting access to real F1 races.

Pitt and Idris' dedication to performing their own stunts adds to the film's realistic portrayal of the high-speed world of Formula 1 racing.

'F1: The Movie' hits theatres on June 27, promising an adrenaline-fueled ride for audiences worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor