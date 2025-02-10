'F1' trailer gives sneak peek into Brad Pitt starrer sports action drama

Washington [US], February 10 : Actors Brad Pitt starrer 'F1' is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros Pictures on June 27, 2025.

The makers unveiled a new trailer of the film on Super Bowl Sunday in which Pitt was seen behind the wheel, reported People.

'F1' is an upcoming American sports action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger based on the motorsport of the same name, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body. The film features actors like Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem and Sarah Niles.

Pitt plays a former Formula One driver who returns to the grid with his colleague (Damson Idris) at APXGP, a fictitious team. The film stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

'Snowfall' star Idris, 33, plays race car driver Joshua Pearce of the fictional APXGP team, for whom Pitt's Sonny Hayes comes out of retirement to mentor, as per the outlet.

The pair eventually become teammates. The movie was filmed "during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport," according to Warner Bros, the People reported.

Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Kosinski directs and produces the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

The first trailer for the Joseph Kosinski-directed film was released earlier.

Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo also join Idris, Condon and Pitt for the action film. Seven-time Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers for the project, reported People.

