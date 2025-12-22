FA9LA, Ghafoor to Monica: 5 Times Actors Left You Grooving with Addictive Tracks in 2025

Bollywood’s love for music stayed as strong as ever in 2025, with actors serving chartbusters after chartbusters! From peppy dance tracks to groovy hits, actors tapped into vibrant energies only to serve songs that were viral hits in 2025, and will continue to rule the playlists. As 2025 comes a sweet end, here’s looking at actors who delivered songs worth listening to on loop!

Akshay Kumar - Laal Pari

When Akshay Kumar comes up with a party track, you know it’s sure to rule your playlist. Laal Pari from Housefull 5 was energetic and unapologetically fun, one that instantly becomes the life of the party! Akshay Kumar’s unfiltered energy and groovy steps made Laal Pari a go-to party starter!

Akshaye Khanna - FA9LA

From the fiery Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna showed a refreshingly cool side in Arabic rap hit FA9LA, and it created a wildfire all over the internet. Akshaye’s liveliness in FA9LA proved that vibing and grooving does not need loud moves! Khanna’s carefree dance compelled everyone to hit the vibe and join the trend!

Pooja Hegde - Monica

Pooja Hegde fired up 2025 with Monica track from Coolie, leading to a never-ending social media trend of hookstep recreations.The song screamed confidence, style and fiery moves and the hookstep queen nailed it with her unflinching screen presence and mass appeal. Being one of the top choice for dance numbers, the pan-India actress added life to Monica, which currently enjoys over 77+ million views on YouTube.

Tamannaah Bhatia - Ghafoor & Nasha

Tamannaah Bhatia ruled 2025 with dual addictive dance numbers, Ghafoor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Nasha from Raid 2. Sultry, powerful and full of energy, the versatile performer was in full command in Ghafoor and Nasha, which currently enjoys 47+ million views and 32+ million views on YouTube, respectively.

Rohit Saraf - Panwadi

Rohit Saraf surprised everyone with Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a fun and quirky dance number that felt fresh and rooted. With Rohit’s flowy moves and boyish charm, the song catched fire all over the internet, and soared past an impressive viewership of 45+ million views on YouTube.

2025 had actors serving hit tracks that were peppy and groovy! The songs didn’t just play, they dominated 2025, and honestly, we’re still grooving!