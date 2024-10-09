'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3' trailer: Saif Ali Khan spice-up "tale of two cities", Ranbir Kapoor has revelation about Riddhima

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Finally the much-awaited trailer of 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3' has been unveiled by the makers. What makes it more intriguing is the appearance of Saif Ali Khan, who elaborates on the story of two cities, Delhi and Mumbai, while Ranbir Kapoor makes certain revelations about his sister Riddhima.

In the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor, whose sister Riddhima Kapoor is present in the show, said that she will surely "mess it up."

The trailer opens with Saif Ali Khan saying, "Let me tell you a tale of two cities." Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who were a part of the first two seasons, are on the Mumbai side.

At one point in the trailer, Maheep even said, "They called us thakeela (tired) Bollywood wives"

She also said, "What am I supposed to win from Delhi? A chana-bhatura plate?"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi are the newcomers of the Delhi side. While introducing Riddhima, Ranbir said, "Riddhima is really gonna mess it up." The trailer gives a glimpse into the face-off between the Mumbai and Delhi gangs.

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Panday, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the trailer.

From the trailer, it is sure that Delhi vs Mumbai fight is going to be interesting. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared the trailer. Check it out.

Earlier, Netflix India teased the upcoming season as part of its new lineup, stating, "You know and love the four but the more the merrier the messier. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, coming soon only on Netflix!"

The official synopsis hints at the drama to come: "The cosy world of the Bollywood Wives is in for a shake-up. Three new divas from the swank capital of India, Delhi, join the proceedings. Confronted with lives that could be shinier than theirs, the Bollywood Wives are ready for battle. It is the city of excess vs the city of dreams. It is bling vs swag. It is Delhi vs Bollywood. It is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Who will blink first?"

Directed by Uttam Ramakrishna Domale and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig, and Manu Maharshi as executive producers, 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3' is going to release on on October 18 on Netflix.

