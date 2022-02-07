Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan 'spit' on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains? Here's the truth

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last yesterday at the age of 92 after days of prolonged illness. a. Her last rites were performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and other celebs who paid their last respects to the mortal remains of the singing icon. A photo from the funeral ceremony had gone viral in which SRK was seen offering dua alongside his manager Pooja Dadlani who joined hands in prayer. While the picture received much love from the netizens, another moment in which SRK allegedly "spat" on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains irked many netizens.

Unreal that ppl actually think one of the most prominent figures in India spat on the mortal remains of a Bharat Ratna in full media glare.. 😐 #srk#LataMangeshkar — Mehran मेहरान (@mehranzaidi) February 6, 2022

Did SRK just spit while paying his last respects to #LataMangeshkar? @totalwoke2@BhaiiSamrat@randm_indianguy@VarunKrRana@ElvishYadav@MeghBulletin@engineer_insidepic.twitter.com/LI0RPCS38o — Garv Pandey (@GarvPandey19) February 6, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life. Cannot comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting. pic.twitter.com/JkCTcesl86 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) February 6, 2022

SRK didn't spit there. He blew, which is a common practice in Islam. Muslims do blow air from their mouth after reciting Ayats from Holy Quran.



RWs are making issue out of nothing that too in the death of an eminent personality. #LataMangeshkar#ShivajiPark#ShahRukhKhan — Rio the Gökbörü (@RedRanger3000) February 6, 2022

It sparked off a major controversy on social media. While some netizens strongly condemned SRK for the act, there were others who rubbished the claims and stated that he was simply "blowing air."Apparently, this gesture, in Islam, is known to ward off the evil spirits or 'Satan.'