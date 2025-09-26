“Facts Often Get Lost”: Soha Ali Khan Dives Deep With Palki Sharma on the Modern Journalist’s Role

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan has always been known for her warmth, wit, and candid charm. This year, she added a new feather to her cap with her podcast debut All About Her, which premiered on YouTube on August 22. With its refreshing, non-judgmental tone and relatable conversations backed by expert insights, the podcast has quickly built a loyal audience.

In the seventh episode, Soha sits down with two of India’s most respected journalists, Palki Sharma Upadhyay and Faye D’Souza, to explore not only their personal journeys in journalism but also the evolving landscape of news in the age of social media. True to All About Her’s ethos, Soha steers the conversation with curiosity and depth, asking questions that probe the challenges, pressures, and ethical dilemmas journalists face today.

When Soha asked Palki Sharma about social media’s role in delivering news, Palki reflected “On one hand, it democratizes news, and everyone can put their word out. You don't have to depend on very capital-intensive big platforms or news channels to say what you have to say. You just need an internet connection and a basic phone camera. The drawback, however, is that there are too many voices and a lot of clutter. Facts often get lost, and not everyone who has a platform necessarily fact-checks. As you said, the line between a journalist and a content creator has blurred. That is a big problem, because we’re not here to entertain. The problem now is that entertainers are giving you information, and those who are supposed to give you information are entertaining you and that’s not a good space to be in. For someone with a sizable following, how does it shape you as a journalist? There are people who show a lot of love, which is great. But there are also trolls, which is not so great. You cannot let either side influence you. Even praise cannot define how you work. Tomorrow, if you say something your followers don’t like, it doesn’t mean you should hold back. You must always say what you believe in. It’s not easy to remain grounded when so many people are commenting and reacting—you tend to repeat what works. But that’s a trap. At the end of the day, social media is a tool, and you must use it as a tool. The moment you start confusing it with your sounding board, that’s when the problem begins.”

Through her thoughtful questioning, Soha allows listeners to understand the realities of modern journalism while keeping the conversation accessible and engaging. All About Her continues to be a space where stories flow naturally, reflections deepen, and audiences walk away with both insight and inspiration.

The seventh episode featuring Palki Sharma Upadhyay and Faye D’Souza premieres on September 26 on YouTube, promising a candid, heart-to-heart conversation led by Soha Ali Khan that blends honesty with inspiring insights.