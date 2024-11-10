Fahmaan Khan reminisces about his ‘Imlie’ character

Mumbai, Nov 10 It has been three years since he featured in the popular television show “Imlie”, and now actor Fahmaan Khan has reminisced about his character Aryan Singh Rathore, which gained him major stardom on the small screen.

Talking to Instagram, Fahmaan shared a video capturing moments and dialogues from the show.

He wrote: “3 years and counting. Thank you everyone for the immense love you have shown for #AryanSinghRathore over the years. This pen down is for everyone associated with making this character iconic. @atifcam @rrahul2110 @da.invinci for writing such powerful dialogs @sumbul_touqeer @gauravmukesmu @rajshrirani @neetu.pandey6181 @mahajani.gashmeer @manasvivashist @muskan_bajaj02081987

“Here's remembering a few of his inspirational dialogs. Love and peace.”

“Imlie” aired from November 2020 to May 2024. The show was produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films. One of the longest running Indian television soap opera, the series starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, Fahmaan Khan for the first generation, Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, Seerat Kapoor as the second generation, Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao for the third and final generation.

Fahmaan, he started his career first as a model. He has worked in theatre for more than nine years. His small screen journey started with a cameo role in “Yeh Vaada Raha” in 2015. After which, he did a cameo role in the 2018 show “Kundali Bhagya.”

The actor rose to fame with his recurring roles in “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” from 2017 to 2020. He then featured as the lead in popular shows such as “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”, “Imlie” and “Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.”

The 33-year-old star stepped into the world of directing in 2022 with the music video “Ishq Ho Gaya” sung by Tabish Pasha starring himself alongside Sumbul Touqeer. His latest work includes the show “Krishna Mohini”, where he played Aryaman Mehta.

He is currently seen in the show “Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha”, where he is seen playing a Sikh character named Ranbir Singh Bajwa.

