'Failed to get justice from courts': Kerala actress and rape survivor seeks President's intervention

Kochi, Dec 10 A popular Kerala actress, who survived a sexual assault in 2017, has now approached President Droupadi Murmu, seeking justice after she "failed to get it from either the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court".

She has now approached the President after her complaint that the memory card containing videos of the sexual assault had been accessed, copied, and transferred unauthorisedly while it was in the custody of the court.

With confirmation that this unauthorised access and transfer of the shocking visuals had happened, she lamented that no action had been taken against those who did this despite her pleas.

Actor Dileep is an accused in the case and was behind bars for nearly three months in 2017. He is presently out on bail.

The incident occurred in 2017 when she was assaulted in a moving car in Kochi. The prime accused, Pulsar Suni, got bail recently from the Supreme Court after seven years languishing in jail here,

Suni had been working at film shooting sets as a driver since 2010. He was the personal driver of actor-turned-CPI-M MLA Mukesh for some years before being sacked. After that, he continued to work as a driver at film sets which made him familiar to most of the actors in the Malayalam film industry.

According to the case, Suni was known to Dileep who is the eighth accused in the actor abduction case.

According to the police finding, Dileep and the victim never had a good relationship as he was angry with her for allegedly tipping off his former wife about his relationship with another actor.

The gruesome incident occurred when Suni, along with the now other accused - all his close friends, joined him in abducting and sexually assaulting the actress who was returning from a film shooting location in Thrissur to Kochi on February 17, 2017. It was these visuals which got leaked from the court, making the actress approach the President for justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor