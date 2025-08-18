Faissal Khan reveals the figure of monthly allowance received from Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actor Faissal Khan, who has severed all ties with his brother Aamir Khan and his family, has divulged the details of his initial allowance given to him by the superstar.

On Monday, Faissal spoke with IANS after a press-conference, which he had organised to set the record straight on some accounts.

He said that he was kept on an allowance for his expenditure. He told IANS, “I started with getting INR 30, 000 and gradually it increased. I also worked with Aamir as a script doctor for a fee”.

Faissal also alleged that he has suffered a lot because of family politics, and pointed the fingers at his mother Zeenat Hussain, and his sister Nikhat, and his brother-in-law Santosh Hegde. He went on to praise director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making ‘Animal’ and portraying the dynamics of a troubled family inferring that he harbours same feelings for his brother-in-law as Ranbir Kapoor’s titular character harbours for his brother-in-law in the film.

Elsewhere during the conversation, he said that problems in his life started with his family pressurising him for marriage.

He told IANS, “It all started in 2002 with my family pressurising me for marriage. Then I wrote a letter in which I mentioned that my sister Nikhat got married thrice, Aamir has a child out of wedlock with Jessika Hines. I asked in that letter, if this is the state of their personal lives, who are they to give suggestions to me on how I should live my life. It all started from there. Then I stopped meeting them. So, they alleged that I’m suffering from mental health because I stopped meeting the family”.

He further mentioned that currently he is at peace. However, he sometimes takes medication for anxiety when the pressure from the family gets too much.

