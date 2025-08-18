'Fakira': Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur's heartbreak ballad from Love in Vietnam

Mumbai, Aug 18 The makers of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur's forthcoming soul-stirring love saga, "Love in Vietnam" have released a soul-shattering Sufi anthem "Fakira".

With Varun Jain lending his voice, the song has been composed by Aamir Ali.

A haunting Sufi-rock ballad, "Fakira" perfectly captures the kind of pain only love can leave behind.

Sharing his views on the track, Shantanu shared: “Fakira is one of those rare songs that lingers long after it ends. It’s not just a melody, it’s an emotion. The way it captures the ache of love and loss stays with you, like a memory you can’t shake off.”

Singer Varun said: “When we began working on Fakira, the goal was to create something that feels both ancient and new at the same time - a sound that carries the timelessness of Sufi music but is rooted in today’s raw emotions. For me, Fakira is not just a song in the film, it’s its heartbeat, the thread that binds its love and heartbreak together.”

Avneet Kaur added: “This is a song that beautifully pens down the ache of a loving heart. But what’s magical is that it doesn’t just leave you with pain, it also heals you, piece by piece, note by note. Fakira is the kind of song that you carry with you, like an old wound that somehow makes you stronger.”

Along with Shantanu and Avneet, "Love in Vietnam" will also star Vietnamese actor Kha Gnan in a pivotal role, marking her Bollywood debut.

Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Farida Jalal are also a part of the movie's primary cast.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the love saga has been backed by Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, along with Innovations India and Blue Lotus Pictures.

Presented by Zee Studios and And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, and Mango Tree Entertainment, "Love in Vietnam" is slated to get a theatrical release on September 12.

