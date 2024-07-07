'Fakt Purusho Maate': First poster of Big B starrer Gujarati film released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is set to grace the screens once again, this time in a pivotal role in the upcoming Gujarati film 'Fakt Purusho Maate', a sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Fakt Mahilao Maate'.

The first poster of the upcoming film was released by the makers on social media handles, on Sunday.

The movie will see Big B playing God. Meanwhile, he has previously played the role of God in 'God Tussi Great Ho' (2008).

The film, produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, is slated for release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

'Fakt Purusho Maate' revolves around themes of gender equality and generational conflicts, continuing the narrative thread from its predecessor directed by Jay Bodas.

Producer Anand Pandit expressed his enthusiasm for working with Amitabh Bachchan once again, highlighting the actor's unparalleled dedication and professionalism. "We shot with Mr. Bachchan on June 6, and everyone on the set was mesmerized by his energy and larger-than-life aura," Pandit remarked, underscoring Bachchan's integral role in both films of the franchise.

Vaishal Shah, another producer of the film, emphasized Bachchan's pivotal contribution to the narrative, stating, "Mr Bachchan's role is central to how the story unfolds in 'Fakt Purusho Maate'. His enduring stardom and his ability to transcend generations make him a legend in his own right."

Directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, 'Fakt Purusho Maate' also stars Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, and Darshan Jariwala in significant roles, promising a blend of talent and storytelling prowess.

The film is expected to resonate with audiences as it tackles contemporary themes within the framework of Gujarati cinema.

With its release planned around Independence Day, 'Fakt Purusho Maate' aims to captivate viewers with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

