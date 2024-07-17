Falguni Pathak shares her experience of working in rap track 'Rangaara'

Mumbai, July 17 Playback singer Falguni Pathak, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to her recent track 'Rangaara', has shared her experience of singing a rap song for the 1st time.

For 'Rangaara', she has collaborated with music composer Achint Thakkar, singer Aditya Gadhvi and writer Saumya Joshi, who are known for their viral hit track ‘Khalasi’ from Coke Studio Bharat.

For Falguni, who is considered the queen of garba, 'Rangaara' is a bold leap into the world of Gujarati rap.

Talking about working on the rap track, Falguni Pathak said: “The whole song has been challenging for me, as I normally sing folk songs. Rangaara has a projection of words, it has a tune, it has harmony, it has music, it has rhythm. And especially at this time, I have a rap song with me. This is the first time in my entire life that I have sung rap.”

'Rangaara' is a celebration of Gujarat's rich culture with a modern twist. It's where tradition meets trend, and where Falguni's timeless appeal embraces the energy of rap. This collaboration promises to be a game-changer in the Gujarati music scene.

‘Rangaara’, released under the label of Kaan Phod Music, is available to stream on YouTube.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor