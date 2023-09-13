‘Fall of the house of Usher’ official trailer unveiled

Washington DC [US], September 13 : Makers of the horror series ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ recently unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared a glimpse which they captioned, “just in time for Halloween comes THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, a new limited series from creator Mike Flanagan.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxGGBVtM_F1/?hl=en

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, Usher is an ambitious remix of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, taking some of his best-known tales and weaving them into an overarching story of a dynastic family suffering a mysterious series of calamities.

The official description of the series reads, “In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Helmed by Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari, the series consists of eight episodes, which will be released on October 12.

The series stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill in pivotal roles.

