‘False News About a Person’: Hema Malini Reacts to False News of Dharmendra’s Death

Veteran actor Dharmendra is admitted in hospital and as per the recent update is currently on ventilator critical condition. On Tuesday, morning news about veteran actor's death surfaced on social media however actor's family has refute those claims calling it false.

While addressing the media reports Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini posted on her X account and called her husband's demise news fake. In her post she said, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

Actress Isha Deol refuted the same, stating he is "stable and recovering" and asks for the privacy of her family. Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha Deol wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

About Actor's Health

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health worsened on Monday. As soon as the news came out, fans were left worried, with celebrities also rushing to the hospital to visit the actor.

Sunny Deol Gives Father's Health Update

Earlier today, amid the growing concerns, Sunny Deol shared an update on Dharmendra's health condition, stating that his father remains in a stable condition under observation and further urged everyone to pray for the actor's speedy recovery.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," as per a statement from Sunny Deol's team.