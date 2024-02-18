Fam Jam: Raashii Khanna shares glimpse of her 'wholesome' days, calls it 'joyride'

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actress Raashii Khanna, who is attending her cousin’s wedding, got nostalgic on meeting her loved ones after a long time, reminisced about her childhood memories. She added that the last two days have been a joy ride for her.

Raashii, who hails from Delhi, made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2013 Hindi political spy thriller film ‘Madras Cafe’, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

The diva then starred in several Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies like ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’, ‘Supreme’, ‘Villain’, ‘Oxygen’, ‘Aranmanai 3’.

An avid social media user, Raashii took to her Instagram account, where she enjoys 10.7 million followers, and shared a series of pictures with her family members.

The actress is smiling gleefully, looking gorgeous in an ethnic pink suit and matching phulkari dupatta. She rounded off the look with minimal glossy makeup, and big jhumkas. The string of snaps shows the ‘Sardar’ actress hugging her close and loved ones.

One photograph also shows her dancing her heart out.

She captioned the post: “Wholesome… The last two days have been a joy ride - a lot of crazy dancing, laughter lines deepened, and a heart overflowing with love. Seeing familiar faces after years, catching up on lives lived and dreams chased, it felt like slipping back into the warmth of a well-loved childhood story. P.S. The wedding festivities have just begun.! #cousinswedding.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii next has ‘Aranmanai 4’, ‘Yodha’, and ‘Methavi’ in the pipeline.

She was last seen in the 2023 web series ‘Farzi’, a black comedy crime thriller, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The show also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

