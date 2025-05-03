Family, friends gather for antim darshan at late Nirmal Kapoor's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : In a solemn moment for the Kapoor family, Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90.

Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last on Friday, May 2, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

On Saturday morning, family members, along with close friends, gathered at Nirmal Kapoor's residence to offer their final respects.

Among those who arrived were Anil Kapoor, his brother Boney Kapoor, and other family members, including Sanjay Kapoor, Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor.

Other celebrities from the film fraternity, including the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, and actor Anupam Kher, were also seen attending the mourning rituals.

Earlier on Friday evening, Anil Kapoor was spotted arriving at his mother's home in an ambulance, bringing with him the mortal remains of Nirmal Kapoor.

Accompanying him were his brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor, and nephew Arjun Kapoor.

The family has informed that Nirmal Kapoor's funeral will take place on Saturday, May 3, at 11:30 AM at the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on S.V. Road in Mumbai.

Nirmal Kapoor, the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor, leaves behind a legacy not only as the mother of four successful children - Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah - but also as the beloved grandmother of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor