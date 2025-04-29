'Family Man 3' actor Rohit Basfore found dead; Manoj Bajpayee offers condolences

Mumbai, April 29 National Award-winning star Manoj Bajpayee offered his condolences after learning about the death of his “Family Man 3” co-star Rohit Basfore, who was found dead near the Garbhanga Waterfalls in Guwahati on Sunday.

Manoj took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote: “May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family!! Om shanti.”

According to media reports, Basfore reportedly died by drowning.The Police are awaiting the post-mortem report. However, the family of the actor suspected a foul play.

The media reports also quoted police sources, who claimed that Rohit went for a picnic with nine of his colleagues when he reportedly fell into the waterfall. Rani Police Outpost officials said the incident took place around 2 pm.

As per initial investigation, Basfore "accidentally fell into the waterfall". Police said no foul play was suspected so far. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, stated media reports.

“The Family Man” is a spy action thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK. It features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The second installment started airing from June 2021.

The finale of Season 2, a third season, was teased on the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, set in Northeast India alongside Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, with a Chinese antagonist. Shooting began in May 2024.

Talking about Manoj, he was last seen in the crime drama Despatch directed by Kanu Behl. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. “Despatch” tells the story of veteran crime journalist Joy who fights irrelevance. Seeking major scoop and personal redemption, he pursues a perilous investigation into Mumbai's underbelly, unearthing dark secrets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor