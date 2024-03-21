Family tries to understand daughter’s affair with cabbie in ‘Family Aaj Kal’ trailer

Mumbai, March 21 The trailer of the upcoming streaming drama series ‘Family Aaj Kal’ was unveiled on Thursday, and it follows the story of a girl who breaks the news of her love affair to her family.

The trailer shows the lead character, played by Apoorva Arora, as she tells her family that she is in love with a cab driver and wants to marry him. What follows is a drama and confusion and anxiety for her family as they worry about the future and financial stability of their daughter.

To understand the financial and social lifestyle of a cab driver, the parents go on an interrogation drive with cab drivers across the city.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Delhi, the show also stars Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, and Masood Akhtar.

Talking about the show, Apoorva Arora said: “Being part of ‘Family Aaj Kal’ lets me highlight an important but often overlooked aspect of modern family life. Playing a character like Meher is a wonderful chance for me to connect with audiences in a way that reflects their daily lives. I'm excited for viewers to meet Meher and her imperfect family.”

Produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios, and directed by Parikshit Joshi, this series is set to drop on Sony LIV on April 3.

