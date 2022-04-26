Fan faints after seeing Tiger Shroff at Heropanti 2 promotional event

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ which will release on April 29. He was recently seen at a mall in Mumbai along with co-star Tara Sutaria. However, according to a report in Zee News, there was one girl who got emotional on seeing Shroff and fainted. She was then offered water and taken up on the stage to meet her favourite actor. Shroff inquired about her health and then hugged her.

The crowd erupted in cheers on seeing the actor’s gesture. Shroff was wearing a red full sleeved t-shirt and Sutaria was seen in a gold-black crop top with similar midi skirt. Shroff also showed off his eight packs at the event and then posted the video on his Instagram. ‘Heropanti 2’ marks the second film of Shroff and Sutaria together. Previously, they were seen in ‘Student of the Year 2’. Actor Nawazuddin Siddhqui will play the villain in ‘Heropanti 2’ which is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ in the cinemas.

