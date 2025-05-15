Fan honors Madhuri Dixit’s birthday by arranging marriages for underprivileged girls

Mumbai, May 15 In a heartwarming gesture on the occasion of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s 58th birthday, a philanthropist and fan in Jamshedpur solemnized the marriages of three poor girls, following all traditional customs and rituals.

The event took place at Sakchi Manohar Chart and was marked by prayers, celebrations, and a midnight cake-cutting ceremony honoring the actress’ special day. Every year, Pappu Sardar celebrates Dixit’s birthday with great enthusiasm, and this year was no different. A source close to the development revealed that the celebrations began with devotional prayers to seek blessings for the day. At 8:00 PM, the wedding ceremonies for the three girls commenced, attended by their families as well as the grooms. The weddings were conducted with full adherence to cultural traditions.

After the ceremonies concluded, Pappu Sardar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newlywed couples and gifted them essential household items as dowry to help start their new lives. Later, as the clock struck midnight, Pappu Sardar cut a cake to commemorate Madhuri Dixit’s birthday.

Speaking to the media, Pappu Sardar expressed his pride in giving a priceless gift to his sister by arranging these marriages. He described the experience of performing ‘kanyadaan’—the ceremonial giving away of the bride—as deeply fulfilling.

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 58th birthday on May 15. On this special occasion, she was showered with heartfelt greetings from family, fans, and fellow celebrities across social media. Her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, also expressed his love with a touching birthday message, sharing a collection of photos of the couple with their children.

He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the one who’s brightened our lives in every way You’ve made everything lighter, warmer, and better—just by being you. I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring Here’s to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always.”

