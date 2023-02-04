Fan names son after Vir Das, e-mails comedian

Mumbai, Feb 4 Fan love manifests itself in many ways, and comedian Vir Das would agree.

Das recently took to Instagram to share an e-mail he received from a fan.

In the e-mail, the fan explained the reason behind naming their son after the comedian. Besides sharing the screenshot of the e-mail, Das also posted a witty caption.

The e-mail read, "Subject: I named my son after you. Message: Hi Vir Das. I want you to know that I named my son after you almost 8 years back. Not only because we loved your comedy but majorly the numerology of your name means that you have the capacity to achieve success beyond your imagination, even the sky is small in front of the name. Wishing you all the best for every thing in life."

The e-mail added, "You are very close to our heart. Fun fact: My son wants to be a comedian without even knowing who he is named after. Lots of love and best wishes (sic)."

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, Das wrote in the caption, "Thank you and I'm sorry but also you should've known better."

