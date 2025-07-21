Fan Spotted Following Akshay Kumar During His Family Vacation in London Here's What Happened Next (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in London, and he was even spotted with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, at Lord’s for the India-England test match. A video is going viral all over the internet, portraying that Akshay lost his cool at a fan and even snapped at him for recording without permission.

Source says, “The actor obliged the fan, who was actually a delivery boy, with a selfie, but he continued following him. The incident showcased a starstruck fan who followed Akshay Kumar despite being clicked with him, however, the order of the viral video is incorrect. Akshay had already clicked images with the fan first. Regardless of this, he was followed by the delivery boy on his scooty and was recorded incessantly.”

The incident created a storm on the internet, with many criticising the fan for following and recording Akshay without his permission, highlighting the need for respecting an actor’s privacy.