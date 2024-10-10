Fans across Tamil Nadu celebrate Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan's release with dance, crackers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 : Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrated the release of his much-awaited film 'Vettaiyan' with great excitement on Thursday across Tamil Nadu. From bursting crackers to performing special rituals, the excitement of Rajinikanth's fans was seen in full swing in several cities and towns as the movie hit theatres worldwide.

Special pujas were performed, at Karpagavinayagar Temple and fans carried paalkudam (milk pots) to the theatres, continuing the celebrations with joy and excitement.

The movie is screening in 20 theatres across Dindigul district, including 8 in the city and 12 in nearby areas like Chinnalapatti, Vathalakundu, Palani, and Ottanchathiram.

Massive crowds gathered outside theatres in Vellore, dancing to the beats of dhol and bursting crackers to celebrate the release of Vettaiyan. The energy and excitement were high as fans cheered for Rajinikanth.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Trichy, where fans gathered in large numbers outside the theaters. They celebrated by bursting crackers and showing their support for the superstar's latest film.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film also ensemble included Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer begins with a large crowd protesting over the arrest of the person responsible for raping and murdering a woman. The video introduces Rajinikanth as the cop, who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, "It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent."

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

