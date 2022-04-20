Fans are the only ones who love unconditionally: Yash

Hyderabad, April 20 Kannada actor Yash, who is currently enjoying the blockbuster pan-India success of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' stated that fans are the only group of people who unconditionally love a celebrity.

Speaking on multiple topics in one of his interviews, Yash said: "Regardless of the other factors, your fans are the only ones who love you. They buy a ticket, come in, watch you on the screen, and then leave. They are unconcerned about your religion, caste, or community."

Yash stated that his family was surrounded by fake people who only wanted to be with them during good times when discussing the success and failure patterns in the movie industry.

On being quizzed about how Yash receives failures, he said, "Failure is practical. It is so real".

"The same people who treated my parents unfairly before, now claim to be close to our family," Yash explained.

"But see it through a neutral lens and laugh it away," the 'Googly' actor added.

With his latest release, 'KGF: Chapter 2', Yash officially entered the pan-India space. Prashanth Neel's directorial has received a lot of attention as it is doing well at the box office across the country.

