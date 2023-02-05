Fans asks Shah Rukh Khan out on a date for Valentine’s Day, Pathaan star wins hearts with his response

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the microblogging site to conduct his famous #AskSRK session. . Amid those, a reply to a tweet by Shah Rukh Khan himself has attracted people's attention. When a fan asked 'King Khan' for a Valentine's Day date, the actor had a witty reply for them. It all started when SRK shared a post inviting his fans and followers on Twitter to ask him questions. "Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK ( also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold..just saying ha ha)," he tweeted.

I am boring as a date….take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre https://t.co/yCKPFo1QcS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

It didn't take long for people to share their questions. One among them asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Not a marriage proposal but can I ask you out on a Valentine's date #AskSRK." It didn't take long for the actor to reply. "I am boring as a date….take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre," he tweeted.Since being shared, SRK's reply has received close to 2.3 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has also gathered more than 7,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the reply. Among them is the Twitter user who originally asked Shah Rukh Khan the question. On the work front, SRK's Pathaan has been doing roaring business at the box-office, Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh as a special agent who tracks down a former rogue agent Jim, played by John Abraham, to prevent him from spreading a virus that can kill millions globally. He puts together a special unit, Joint Operation and Covert Research (JOCR), headed by Dimple Kapadia's Nandini in order to catch him.