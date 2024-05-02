Fans Can Now Rent Janhvi Kapoor's Childhood Home in Chennai on Airbnb, Know How

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor childhood house where they have their sweet memories with their mom and dad has now opened its doors for guest. Yes, Sridevi's first house, located in Chennai is now available for one-night stay through Airbnb’s Icons program.

As reported by ABP live, the house will be available for select Airbnb guest, The highlight is that this will also include the chat with Kapoor about her favorite beauty hacks and tasting fresh, authentic South Indian foods.

The co-founder and CEO of Airbnb Brain Chesky Said this offers the most intimate access to the most famous family in Bollywood. This was the first ever house(mansion) Sridevi purchased before she got married to producer Boney Kapoor. The house was closed due to leakage issue but after the death of Sridevi her family decided to renovate it.

Janhvi and her family have many memories with this mansion, and now fans of Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor can also live in the same place where the late actress had resided.

Airbnb's Icons category

Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home is now part of Airbnb's Icons category, which includes famous pop culture spots like the house from Disney-Pixar's Up, the X-Men mansion, Kevin Hart's Coramino Live Lounge, and others. "Icons allow you to step into worlds that previously only existed in your mind. In a world that is becoming more digital, we aim to bring more magic into reality," said Brain Chesky.