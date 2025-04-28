Fans Can't Get Over Pooja Hegde's Latest 'Retro' Fashion Outing, Netizens Call the Pan-India Star a 'True Indian Beauty'

Pooja Hegde is busy promoting her upcoming gangster drama film Retro in full swing, and she has opted for an interesting fashion route that connects perfectly with the vibe of her film. She has taken a subtle yet classy approach to method dressing by choosing vintage and evergreen sarees. Recently, Pooja picked a 70-year-old drape from a vintage closet, reminiscent of her Ajji’s (grandmother's) elegance. As soon as she shared the classic clicks on social media, her fans were quick to shower her with compliments and love.

Calling her the perfect South Indian queen, one user hailed her as a "Typical Mangalore girl," while another described her as a "True Indian beauty." A user also associated her appearance with a "Marathi old look," while another said, "Vintage is ok, but I'll call this Retro." Embracing the 'old is gold' spirit with her saree picks, fans called her "Mangalore Mangai," while another simply wrote, "Pure vintage." Many also expressed excitement to see Pooja Hegde’s performance in Retro.

While Pooja is winning hearts with her vintage fashion flair, she has also firmly established herself as a true-blue pan-Indian actress. Across the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries, Pooja has not only transcended language barriers with her roles but has also personally dubbed her dialogues. Her ability to deliver impactful performances, build effortless chemistry with actors from different linguistic backgrounds, and bring linguistic authenticity by dubbing herself has significantly expanded her films' reach and boosted their overall commercial success.

Currently, her upcoming film Retro, co-starring Suriya and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is set for a theatrical release on May 1. Beyond this, she is filming for her next Bollywood outing, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, opposite Varun Dhawan. The lighthearted rom-com is directed by David Dhawan and will be released soon.