Fans can't stop gushing over Deepika Padukone 1-second reel trend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Deepika Padukone, who is glowing with joy as she awaits the arrival of her first child, has once again won the hearts of her fans as she joined the viral 1-second reel trend.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the mom-to-be made fans go gaga as she shared the video where she can be seen getting ready for an event, wearing a beautiful golden saree.

She joined the popular one-second reel trend, winking and flashing a big smile at the camera. Her pregnancy glow were hard to miss, leaving fans in awe.

"Jumping on the 1 Second Reel Bandwagon!" she wrote in the caption followed by a squinting face with tongue emoji.

Soon after the actress dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

"Ohh atleast you posted something Miss you @deepikapadukone," wrote one fan.

"You beauty," commented another fan.

"Why does this video never ends?" penned a third fan.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again.'

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

