Fans can't wait to see Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in Animal sequel after BTS pics from set go viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : The craze for Ranbir Kapoor's looks from the action thriller 'Animal' is not going to end any sooner. The pictures of him as Aziz are going viral on social media.

On Thursday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of Ranbir along with a caption.

He wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in ANIMAL. These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of movie ANIMAL on the day of Aziz intro shoot and the best part for me in these pictures is the emotion you can see in Ranbir's eyes."

"The looks of the film is gonna remain very close to my heart. I remember when Ranbir was just sitting Next to me after he finished the shot I requested him to allow me to click few pictures as the official photographer had to leave early because of some emergency. Audience has given lot of love to all the looks of Ranbir in Animal and Aziz's character has made a solid impact," Aalim Hakim added.

He continued, "The genius Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy deserves all the credit to bring out the best in all of us as a creative person."

In the pictures, Ranbir is seen with blood smeared all over his face and clothes.

As soon as the photos were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Whoa Waiting for Animal Park!!"

Another user commented, "Wow, I can't wait for you Ranbir. Love you, Aziz."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father.

Last year, makers officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wondersPrabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun sagathe chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

Ranbir will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

'Ramayana' also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir's fans, hinting that the actor is taking archery lessons.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

