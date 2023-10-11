Fans celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's birthday in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday today. It was indeed a moment of happiness and celebration time for Big B's fans and they did not miss the opportunity to wish him on this special day.

In the videos one of the fans can be seen dressed as Amitabh's character from one of his iconic movies.

After wishing the actor on Wednesday midnight, fans lined up again in large numbers outside his house with a long banner with his name written on it.

Amitabh Bachchan began his birthday celebrations by greeting fans outside his house Jalsa, as the clock struck 12am on October 11.

The legendary star came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans.

He was seen wearing pink coloured printed track suit. The megastar met his fans with a big smile and expressed his gratitude to them with folded hands.

He was seen waving at them as well, while they chanted his name and cheering on the superstar.

Amitabh's grand-daughter Navya Nanda and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen watching the actor's interaction with his fans in the background.

Amitabh Bachchan began his film career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

Meanwhile, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

After 32 years, Amitabh will reunite with star Rajinikanth in the TJ Gnanavel directed film 'Thalaivar 170'. T

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast in the film. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film.

