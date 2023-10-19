Fans celebrate release of Vijay-starrer 'Leo' with full "band baaja"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 : And the wait is finally over. Vijay-starrer 'Leo' hit the theatres today.

Several fans pulled out all the stops early morning to celebrate the release of Vijay's film. Several videos and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Thalapathy Vijay's fans can be seen dancing and cheering out loud.

Many places down South even witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja".

Have a look at this clip where fans can be seen celebrating the release of Leo outside the Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1714830769091412240

Microblogging site X is flooded with netizens praising Leo. Many have already called it a "blockbuster" film.

"One of the best films of Vijay," a social media user tweeted.

"@anirudhofficial what are you man ??? Seriously... The BGM and the music is extraordinary... @Dir_Lokesh Your film making style will be referred as a case study in future for sure... LEO is already a blockbuster the moment it announced and we are now witnessing it," another fan wrote on X.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about Thalapathi Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release. However, the court refrained from from passing orders regarding the request for 4 am shows.

