Fans from Tokyo send their best wishes to Prabhas ahead of his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 20 Telugu superstar Prabhas, who was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has cultivated fans across the globe.

Ahead of his 45th birthday, the actor was wished by his Japanese fans in Tokyo. A video shows his fan from Tokyo sending their best wishes to the actor, who celebrates his birthday on October 23.

Prabhas, who predominantly works in Telugu films, is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

In 2015, Prabhas played dual roles as Shivudu/Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali in S.S. Rajamouli's epic action drama ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’. With a budget of Rs 180 crore ($28 million), it was the most expensive Indian film ever made at the time of its release, and became a record-breaking box office success.

The film eventually grossed over Rs 600 crore (US$72 million) worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Telugu film and the second highest-grossing Indian film at that point. It is one of the highest-grossing Indian films to date. It received national and international acclaim, and started a new film movement called Pan-Indian films.

However, after his association with Rajamouli, Prabhas hasn’t delivered many hits. The actor witnessed a string of flops including ‘Saaho’ which performed well only in Hindi, ‘Radhe Shyam’, the critical and commercial disaster ‘Adipurush’ and the ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ which received moderate success against the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’.

His recent film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ broke the streak of his box-office disappointments as it earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The actor will be next seen in ‘The Raja Saab’. He also has ‘Kannappa’ in the pipeline in which he stars in a cameo appearance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor