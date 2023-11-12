"Fans keep asking when are we bringing it back": Team 'Khichdi 2' shares excitement about upcoming sequel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : The star cast of the upcoming comedy film 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' are currently busy promoting their film.

Helmed by Aatish Kapadia, the film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD) in the lead roles.

'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie.

The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now be released 13 years after the first film.

Talking about 'Khichdi 2', actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia shared his excitement and told ANI, "Fans of Khichdi used to keep asking us when are we bringing it back. When Khichdi was released for the first time, it became a habit for people to watch it every week. So, they wanted to watch it regularly. The series ended and the movie came a little later. After that, a web series came too. They used to keep asking about it in the gaps in the middle. So, we thought there was a demand for it..."

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received good responses from the fans.

The trailer for Khichdi 2 features the Parekh family romancing in the Swiss Alps, fighting goons, being chased by villains in the desert. The director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. There's even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI.Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 17.

