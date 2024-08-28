Fan’s murder: Jailed actor Darshan’s judicial custody extended till Sept 9

Bengaluru, Aug 28 The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (ACMM) court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of jailed Kannada star Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others till September 9 in connection with the kidnap and murder of a fan.

All accused were presented to the court via video conference as their judicial custody was to end on Wednesday.

The prison authorities are preparing to shift Darshan to Ballary jail following the preferential treatment to him coming to light recently.

His associates would be shifted to different prisons across Karnataka.

One of the accused, Pradush, had pleaded with the court not to shift him to another jail as his father is suffering from cancer and admitted to hospital. He also submitted that the authorities were not allowing him to meet his advocate.

However, the court while not responding to his plea stated that the authorities would initiate action as per the law.

The authorities had clarified to the court that three new cases were being investigated and in this background Pradush was not allowed to meet any person and he would be allowed to do so in future.

Arguing for the need to keep the actor and his cronies in jail, the prosecution on Wednesday submitted that if bail was granted to Darshan, the family of the deceased fan might face threats.

The police also maintained that the recording of witnesses’ statement was pending and if necessary their testimonies would be recorded before the court.

Police said though the role of the accused had been proved in the crime, there was a high possibility of destruction of evidence in a systematic manner if they were let out on bail.

The gruesome murder of Darshan’s fan Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru.

He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Renukaswamy is survived by aged parents, a pregnant wife and a sister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor