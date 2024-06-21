Fan’s murder: K’taka Home Min assures no special treatment for Darshan in prison

Bengaluru, June 21 Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara stated on Friday that arrested Kannada superstar Darshan would not be given any extra facilities in prison when he is sent to judicial custody.

Answering a related question from the media in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said there are general allegations about celebrity prisoners receiving special facilities in jail.

“Jail authorities will regulate it. We will instruct them to ensure that no materials are supplied to the prison while Darshan is in custody,” he maintained.

Police have sought week-long custody of Darshan, but the court granted only two days in the case related to the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

“If his investigation is completed within that time, he will be sent to judicial custody,” he stated.

When asked about reports that CM Siddaramaiah had instructed ministers not to comment on or interfere in Darshan’s case, he said, “As far as I know, no minister has interfered in the matter. The officers brief us, and there is no need for any interference. Neither the Chief Minister nor I have contacted anyone, and no one has approached us in this regard.”

Replying to a question about the involvement of a BJP MLA's close relative in Renukaswamy’s murder case, he said, “We are not handling the case based on political affiliations. Whoever is guilty, regardless of their party, will be treated as guilty. We will proceed with the investigation based on the crime committed, not on party affiliations.”

Darshan and three others are in police custody until June 22.

The other 13 accused, including Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda, have been sent to jail in the case.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

