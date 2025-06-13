Fans of Ram Charan celebrate Yeruvaka Pournima in true 'Peddi' style!

Hyderabad, June 13 In a development that's delighted the makers of actor Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi', fans of the actor in Gudikal chose to celebrate the festival of Yeruvaka Pournima in true 'Peddi' style!

Fans of actor Ram Charan in Gudikal took to the streets with cricket bats in their hands and imitated the actor's moves in the first shot glimpse video that the makers had released a few days ago.

It may be recalled that the makers of ‘Peddi’, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, had released a First Shot Glimpse video of the film.

In the clip, Ram Charan is seen making a stunning, power-packed entrance, effortlessly carrying a bat slung over his shoulder, exuding an unmatched aura of confidence as he strides onto the cricket ground.

The sequence unfolds with Peddi’s dynamic actions -- running, jumping through vast paddy fields, and finally stepping onto the cricket field. His powerful move of stepping out of the crease, slamming the handle of the bat onto the ground, and knocking the ball out of the park delivers an adrenaline-charged moment.

A video clip of the fans celebrating the Yeruvaka Pournima by imitating the actor's moves in the film has now gone viral on the Internet.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' is being mounted on an epic scale. Ram Charan has undergone a stunning transformation for the role, sporting a rugged, rural look with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are also part of the cast.

One of India's top cinematographers R Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography, while Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring the music for this film. Editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

